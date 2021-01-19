X

Georgia in top 20 of best states to drive in

Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum says he's seeing lighter than normal rush hours but, "the crashes we do see are way more severe. Just horrific crashes."

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Many people are doing a lot less driving these days, but that doesn’t mean the experience for those who have to be on the road has improved.

A good driving experience factors in more than just traffic, however. According to financial website WalletHub, “People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out.”

To determine which states offer their drivers the best experience, WalletHub compared them across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Within those dimensions were 31 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale, with 100 being the best conditions for drivers.

Although Atlantans love to make fun of our traffic, Georgia ranked in the top 20 best states for drivers, with an overall score of 58.74.

The state’s highest rankings involved their vehicles, coming in No. 8 in access to vehicles and maintenance, and No. 12 in cost of ownership and maintenance.

The state’s other two rankings were in the bottom half, however. Georgia ranked No. 27 in safety and in the bottom 10 in traffic and infrastructure, coming in at No. 41.

The top state for drivers was Texas, with a score of 62.89. The worst? Well, Hawaii apparently isn’t paradise for car owners. It ranked No. 50 overall and in cost of ownership and maintenance; 43 in traffic and infrastructure; 19 in safety; and 39 in access to vehicles and maintenance.

