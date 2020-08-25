Georgia has only one city in WalletHub’s top 100 best housing markets

Athens-Clarke finished No. 75 overall, with a score of 58.65. Athens falls into the small city category, where it ranked No. 27. It’s not all good news for the area, however. The city ranked No. 298 for highest maintenance costs as a percentage of income.

There are nearly 100 cities between Athens-Clarke and the next Georgia city. Atlanta ranked No. 172, with a score of 53.96. Atlanta is the state’s only big city in the rankings, landing at No. 26.

The state’s other five cities on the list are:

Augusta (53.66): overall rank of 177; midsize rank of 66

Roswell (52): overall rank of 209; small city rank of 93

Columbus (51.89): overall rank of 211; midsize rank of 73

Savannah (51.01): overall rank of 226; small city rank of 100

Sandy Springs(46.65): over rank of 273; small city rank of 120