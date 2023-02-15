X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia drops out of top 20 most sinful states

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
The Peach State is no longer the most jealous but is still the least greedy

When it comes to sinfulness, it seems the state of Georgia is cleaning up its act.

Having ranked in the top 10 — and even the top five — the past few years, Georgia has fallen quite a few spots on WalletHub’s annual list of the nation’s most sinful states.

Explore2022: Atlanta moves up two spots on list of most sinful cities in U.S.

But what makes some states more sinful than others? Is it law? Culture?

“This is a question for which I do not think there is a unique answer and any approximation to a general answer will be in the realm of speculation,” Felipe A. Lozano-Rojas, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Georgia, told WalletHub. “I guess that an unstoppable curiosity and quest for happiness, or at least, satisfaction, leads individuals to bump into ‘sinful’ behavior. … I would say that sinful behavior should produce some reward and allegedly some cost. The reward is straightforward, but for the cost, I say allegedly, as sometimes sinful behavior is defined by law or social norms.”

To determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

It then examined those dimensions using 47 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.

When the scores were tallied, Georgia finished near the middle of the pack at No. 22, with a score of 43.88.

Although the Peach State was No. 1 for jealousy the past few years, we dropped to No. 3 for 2023. In the other six dimensions, Georgia ranked:

  • 14th: anger and hatred
  • 29th: excesses and vices
  • 50th: greed
  • Sixth: lust
  • 25th: vanity
  • 18th: laziness

Nevada, home of Sin City itself, the city Las Vegas, ranked No. 1 on WalletHub’s analysis. Wyoming turned out to be the least sinful, with an overall score of just 26.71.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Republican bill opens new front in culture war over Georgia schools 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Hot-button social issues wake up sleepy legislative session
1h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
15h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia pulls out gritty, much-needed win over LSU
7h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia pulls out gritty, much-needed win over LSU
7h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dr. Melody McCloud

OPINION: After 40 years, Atlanta OB-GYN continues to serve Black women’s health needs
2h ago
McDonald’s adds special Cardi B and Offset Meal to its menu
16h ago
5 ways to make life easier for busy parents
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
14h ago
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
48m ago
PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top