Georgia drops out of top 20 most sinful states

It then examined those dimensions using 47 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.

When the scores were tallied, Georgia finished near the middle of the pack at No. 22, with a score of 43.88.

Although the Peach State was No. 1 for jealousy the past few years, we dropped to No. 3 for 2023. In the other six dimensions, Georgia ranked:

14th: anger and hatred

29th: excesses and vices

50th: greed

Sixth: lust

25th: vanity

18th: laziness

Nevada, home of Sin City itself, the city Las Vegas, ranked No. 1 on WalletHub’s analysis. Wyoming turned out to be the least sinful, with an overall score of just 26.71.