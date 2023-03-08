Georgia Archives Symposium April 1 on Nature and the Environment

At 1 p.m. lectures resume with “Bamboo in Georgia’s Landscape: From Native Americans to the USDA.” “Nature at Home” is another panel at 2 p.m. covering a non-native spider’s introduction, then “How the Landscapes Can Fight Climate Change and Grow Green Jobs,” and last “Rethinking Informal Urbanism in Metro-Atlanta.”

The last lecture at 3 p.m. covers the Georgia marble industry and human impact on the land.

The Georgia Archives are located at 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, 678-364-3710. For further information on the program, bios of the speakers, and directions, check GeorgiaArchives.org.

Witnesses and their value

Always note the names of witnesses in deeds or wills, as they are usually someone who lived nearby, was a friend or kinsman of the people creating the document, and perhaps your own kin. Usually, a witness was either 18 or 21, although I have read that in some cases, they could be 14. If they sign with an “X,” or some other mark, it means they could not write at that time. Some people can be traced by their use of an unusual mark.

German Genealogy Conference

The International German Genealogy Partnership (IGGP) Conference will be held June 9-11 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is a physical/hybrid event. For more, check iggp.org.

