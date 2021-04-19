Georgia Aquarium’s otters test positive for virus that causes COVID-19

The aquarium said the decision to test the otters was made based on the clinical signs in the group. Georgia Aquarium vets consulted with the state veterinarians’ office and the Department of Health.

Although little is known about the effect of COVID-19 on otter species, aquarium staff anticipate there will be no long-term health issues.

Asian small-clawed otter is a social species, usually living in extended family groups numbering around a dozen.

They are the least aquatic of the 13 otter species, and forage for mollusks, fish, frogs, crabs and other crustaceans along the shoreline and shallows during daylight hours.

They are also the world’s smallest otter, ranging in size from 4.4 to 11 pounds, with a head and body length of 16-24 inches and a tail length of 10-12 inches.