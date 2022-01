In a new ranking by WalletHub, Georgia is the 10th worst state for raising a family.One of the state's worst scores was in the health and safety dimension. Georgia ranked No. 46.Georgia's best score was in the family fun category, where it ranked No. 25.Health and safety made a big drop from last year, going from No. 33 to No. 46.Georgia ranked No. 42 in affordability.When it came to socio-economics, the state finished No. 35