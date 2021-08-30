ajc logo
X

Georgia among the nation’s hardest working states of 2021

Caption
U.S. economy Adds 943,000 jobs in July, far exceeding expectations.The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the encouraging data on Aug. 6.Economists had predicted an addition of 870,000 jobs in July.Data for June was also updated, and showed gains with 938,000 jobs added in that month.Economists seem optimistic about the U.S. economy's recovery.I have yet to find a blemish in this jobs report, Jason Furman, Harvard Economist, via CNN.16.7 million jobs have been added back to the market since May of last year.Also encouraging is the drop in the unemployment rate to 5.4 percent, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic.Close to one million people accepted a job in July.The service industry continues to show significant signs of recovery, adding 253,000 jobs for the month.The labor force participation rate and the employment-population ratio still remain below pre-pandemic levels.indicating that the U.S. economy has a ways to go to reach full recovery.The stagnant participation rate confirms that there are millions of potential workers who are still outside the labor force, .., Cailin Birch, Global Economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, via CNN.... not currently looking for work and therefore not counted among the unemployed, Cailin Birch, Global Economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, via CNN.The extent to which the Delta variant will affect theU.S. labor market in August remains to be seen

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Even when given the option to take it easy, most American workers don’t

Even when given the option to take it easy, most American workers don’t. Americans only use about half of their vacation days each year, but forfeited even more than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNBC.

There are many reasons workers don’t take all their earned time off, from fear of looking less dedicated to worrying about falling behind on their work.

ExploreExhaustion and trauma take toll on Georgia’s front-line medical workers

Americans put in an average of 1,767 hours per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 435 hours a year more than Germans, but 357 fewer than Mexicans.

Within America, some states work harder than others. In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: direct work factors — average hours worked, employment rate, workers leaving vacation days on the table and other metrics —and indirect work factors — average commute time, average hours volunteered, how many workers have more than one job and other metrics.

The financial website then evaluated those dimensions using 10 key metrics, some of which are listed above. Each metric was graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 representing the hardest working.

When the numbers were tallied, Georgia finished No. 12 with a score of 50.65. The Peach State was No. 9 for direct work factors, but No. 39 for indirect work factors.

ExploreCities, counties struggle to hire public workers during pandemic

The pandemic has shaped the 2021 workplace in many ways.

“Employers will need to strike a balance between workplace needs and worker needs,” Josh Congdon-Hohman, associate professor of economics at the College of the Holy Cross, told WalletHub. “Though employers and employees may want to return to pre-pandemic times, the threat from the virus and new variants, along with uncertainty for those who depend on regular childcare from providers or schools, will likely mean differences in how we work together, where we work, and how we get things done. Some of these changes may be permanent as remote work does provide benefits to some workers and potential cost savings for employers. It will likely be some time after the pandemic has subsided before we find a new equilibrium in the workplace.”

So, where do Americans work the hardest? According to WalletHub, it’s in Alaska, which scored 68.63 and was No. 2 for both direct and indirect work factors.

Which state knows how to take it easy? That would be New Mexico, with a score of just 29.53.

In Other News
1
10 beaches near Atlanta you might not know about
2
Carla Fried: If you can do without, now’s a great time to sell your car
3
Georgia city makes list of the best places to visit during the fall
4
Honoring a Black child’s work on Star-Spangled Banner reveals struggle...
5
Atlanta ranks second worst city for roach infestations, data show
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top