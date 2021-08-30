Georgia among the nation’s hardest working states of 2021

When the numbers were tallied, Georgia finished No. 12 with a score of 50.65. The Peach State was No. 9 for direct work factors, but No. 39 for indirect work factors.

The pandemic has shaped the 2021 workplace in many ways.

“Employers will need to strike a balance between workplace needs and worker needs,” Josh Congdon-Hohman, associate professor of economics at the College of the Holy Cross, told WalletHub. “Though employers and employees may want to return to pre-pandemic times, the threat from the virus and new variants, along with uncertainty for those who depend on regular childcare from providers or schools, will likely mean differences in how we work together, where we work, and how we get things done. Some of these changes may be permanent as remote work does provide benefits to some workers and potential cost savings for employers. It will likely be some time after the pandemic has subsided before we find a new equilibrium in the workplace.”

So, where do Americans work the hardest? According to WalletHub, it’s in Alaska, which scored 68.63 and was No. 2 for both direct and indirect work factors.

Which state knows how to take it easy? That would be New Mexico, with a score of just 29.53.