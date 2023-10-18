Genealogy tips to help your research

Family Tree magazine recently quoted a reader who said, “Don’t delete stuff from your tree in the wee hours of the morning.” Anything one might do too late at night might be worth revisiting later on.

Always plan ahead, call ahead, and don’t just check the website. One researcher found a well-known genealogical society closed during the winter, with no notice, because they could not pay the heating bill. No one was on hand to reply when he called. Do not show up on a weekend expecting things to be open as usual.

If you interview someone either in person or by phone, and record it or take notes, always try to digest what you learned. Then schedule a follow-up interview, even if by phone, to refine any of the answers you might have questions about. Many times, a second interview gets slightly different answers, then you have to decide which is the correct information.

Don’t show up at a research institution, library or archives with only an hour to spare. Allow enough time to make it worthwhile for them to assist you. Always write down the source, especially if you are taking photos with your computer or smartphone. Just because you have a photo does not mean you have the citation.

Rockdale-Newton Gen Society 30th anniversary

The Rockdale-Newton County Genealogical Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary Nov. 12 from noon-4 p.m. at the Cross & Crown Pavilion, 2461 Oneal Road SW, Conyers, with a brunch. Tickets are available via rockdale-newtongenealogicalsociety.com. The event will be a celebration of all those who have made the organization a success over these 30 years.

Lunch and Learn Lecture Nov. 10

Valerie Frey will present the Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn lecture on Nov. 10. It begins at noon and is free, and bring your own lunch. Her topic will be “Preserving Family Recipes: How to Save and Celebrate Your Food Traditions,” based on her 2015 book (UGA Press) of the same title. This should be good for those genealogists, who, like me, inherited family recipes. For more, see GeorgiaArchives.org or call 678-364-3710.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.