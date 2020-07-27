Genealogists must find creative ways to continue research

The South Carolina Archives reopened July 15 with masks and social distancing required. See more COVID-19 guidelines on its website at scdah.sc.gov.

The website contains a lot of digitized records and indexes worth checking before visiting or in lieu of a visit. Many Georgia genealogy rooms have a wealth of South Carolina publications.

For more, check the website or call the research room desk at 803-896-6104 or 6105.

The archives’ hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday.

Houston’s Clayton Genealogy Library offers Zoom programs

Houston’s Clayton Library Friends and Clayton Library are presenting “Genealogy Face 2 Face” via Zoom on Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. CDT.

It is a roundtable discussion for members and the public, with a focus on research sources and a “Chat Log” summary afterward. On the third Thursday of each month, a Clayton Library staff member will join in.

Registration is required for an invite to join in. See claytonlibraryfriends.org.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas, Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.