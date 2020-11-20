Genealogical Society lecture focuses on Dickens’ influence on holiday

The talk, by Georgia Archives Education Specialist Penelope Cliff, is entitled, “God Bless Us Every One: How Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol Influenced Our Christmas Traditions.” This will be a Zoom virtual meeting, from 10:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Cliff, a native of England, will discuss how Dickens’ work, published in 1843, revived the Christmas traditions of gift giving and family gatherings, and influenced which foods are now associated with the holidays. The lecture begins with a check-in and a business meeting. The lecture starts at 11:15 a.m. for session one, breaking for lunch, and the second session is at 12:45 p.m. The cost is $10 for GGS members and nonmembers. If you register via PayPal, the deadline is midnight December 2. Go to gagensociety.org to sign up for the Zoom link. Email is required. This interesting talk will show the impact Dickens has not only on us, but had on our ancestors.