Forging ahead through crisis

God’s word came to Jeremiah, directing him to write a letter exposing the false prophets: the captivity would last a long time, and the people must be ready to respond appropriately.

There are diverging opinions among scholars as to the exact dates of the 70 years in Babylon. Some believe it refers to the years 605-535 B.C., which marks the first deportation to Babylon and the first exiles' arrival back in Jerusalem after King Cyrus' freedom decree. Others demark the 70 years between the last deportation and destruction of King Solomon’s temple, and the year its reconstruction began after the arrival of the first caravan of exiles back from Babylon. Another possibility is that the 70 years refer to a generation — or lifetime — since the number seven relates to “completion,” “wholeness,” or “perfection” in the Bible.

Regardless, all scholars agree: God himself sent his people to Babylon due to their willful, unrepenting, enduring idolatry, and rebellion. It was designed to be a time of introspection and change — a time for the people to move forward, but in a new direction.

As one starts reading the 29th chapter, God did not begin his admonition to the people by promising a quick delivery. Instead, his instructions revealed their stay’s longevity: They were to move forward with their lives, while in captivity. They were to build houses, plant crops, marry, and have children. Furthermore, he directed them to seek peace with their oppressors and pray for the heathen nation that enslaved them.

Only after giving them directions concerning their lives in captivity did God promise to deliver them from their foe. “When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place. For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

“2020 — the year when life stood still.”

That may be a caption under many people’s stories this year. It seems as if we have been taken captive into a time bubble where uncertainties, chaos, and strife reign.

As I read Jeremiah 29 a couple of weeks ago, the passage’s background made me think of our world’s current situation, as the tentacles of COVID-19, political and civil unrest threaten to keep our society from moving forward.

Yet, when I thought about God’s instructions to his people, this principle provoked my mind: God does not expect us to stand still, fearfully waiting for changes to happen. He wants us to move forward by faith; doing the things we know to do, trusting that the one who has allowed these troubles to assail us is more than able to deliver us from them.

As Matthew Henry writes in his commentary: “(The Israelites) cannot but sometimes weep when they remember Zion. But let not weeping hinder sowing; let them not sorrow as those that have no hope, no joy; for they have both.”

Indeed, for those who trust God, there are no hopeless situations. Seemingly hopeless circumstances are like Israel’s captivity — designed (or allowed) by God, not for evil or to harm us, but rather, to mold us, cleanse us, and sharpen our faith.

May God help us move forward, even as the fog of uncertainties disrupts our vision.

