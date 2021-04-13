For genealogists, making new discoveries like winning a game

For some people, making new discoveries in genealogy research is like winning a game, according to a recent article in the magazine Your Genealogy Today.
I wonder how many of us have yelled bingo after discovering some piece of information. Sometimes, I feel like it’s more “Pin the Tail on the Donkey.” To many, it’s like a crossword puzzle as they fill in the blank spaces by inching themselves back through time.
We know the ancestors are there, but their names are blank until we uncover their stories. Sometimes, we find the stories we were told aren’t true or aren’t complete. There is no greater feeling than looking through records at a courthouse or somewhere else and finding long-lost information. Hopefully, you enjoy researching your genealogy as much as I do and celebrate your new discoveries.
Members only areas
One of the best things about joining a genealogical society is that some information is on the organization’s website in the “members only” area. So, be sure you always check that out to get the most from your membership. Many societies include access to recordings of past meetings and webinars they sponsored.
Alabama Archives digital collection
If you are researching Alabama ancestors, don’t overlook the Alabama Archives’ website at archives.alabama.gov, go to “research” and then to “collections” to see the digital collections. Included are newspapers, Supreme Court cases, voter lists and lots more.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.