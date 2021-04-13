For genealogists, making new discoveries like winning a game

I wonder how many of us have yelled bingo after discovering some piece of information. Sometimes, I feel like it’s more “Pin the Tail on the Donkey.” To many, it’s like a crossword puzzle as they fill in the blank spaces by inching themselves back through time.

We know the ancestors are there, but their names are blank until we uncover their stories. Sometimes, we find the stories we were told aren’t true or aren’t complete. There is no greater feeling than looking through records at a courthouse or somewhere else and finding long-lost information. Hopefully, you enjoy researching your genealogy as much as I do and celebrate your new discoveries.