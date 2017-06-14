Find your perfect shoe at 4 of Atlanta’s favorite running stores

1393 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-549-3309.

Serving runners of metro Atlanta since 2012, Highland Runners promotes its customers to live an active lifestyle outside the track, too, dabbling in yoga, cross-fit, barre and more. Free in-store gait analyses allow its expert store employees to suggest the right shoe based on a customer’s unique walk, letting customers choose from an impressive array of well-known and specialty brands when deciding what shoe will see them through to the finish line.

Midtown and Sandy Springs locations.

This Atlanta-area staple touts itself as the world’s first specialty running store, and unsurprisingly its longstanding reputation has given way to a loyal following, inside and outside of the city limits. Founder and Olympian Jeff Galloway opened his first store in Tallahassee in the 1970s but moved the location back to his hometown in Atlanta soon afterward. Today, various training programs and running events keep the store active in its local communities.

3517 Northside Pkwy, Suite 11, Atlanta. 404-467-1010.

This nationally recognized spot is Atlanta’s only woman-owned specialty running store, stocking a well-curated selection of shoes for runners of all shapes and sizes. Founded by Genie Beaver in 2008, the store maintains its excellent reputation by offering valuable expertise and a dual-angle fitting process. Group runs and events have been suspended indefinitely amid the pandemic. Typically, though, runners can join them for one of their many running groups, including a monthly 3-mile brewery run capped off with local beers. Runners can receive 50% off on their first pint of the night.

Keep up to date on training, cheering on the runners and more by signing up for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race newsletter.