Festive cocktails at Punch Bowl Social.Punch Bowl Social Atlanta is offering a few specialty cocktails on New Year's Eve.The Home for Holiday’s Cocktail is a seasonal apple cider punch with brandy, whiskey and Italian amaretto. .El Diablo is Punch Bowl Social’s Mexican Mule with tequila and ginger beer. .The High Fashion Cocktail features a sparkling wine mixed with flavors of grapefruit and lemon juice.