Feeling exhausted? , You may be a victim of burnout.Are you suffering from a lack of energy?Do you feel isolated with low self-esteem?.Health experts say if these symptoms ring a bell, you may have succumbed to burnout.You notice things like being more irritable, more destructive, less motivated, less hopeful. , Amy Arnsten, professor of neuroscience, Yale School of Medicine, via CNN.You notice things like being more irritable, more destructive, less motivated, less hopeful. , Amy Arnsten, professor of neuroscience, Yale School of Medicine, via CNN.Sound familiar? Here's how burnout can affect your brain.One of the most striking (effects) is thinning of the gray matter of an area of the brain called the prefrontal cortex. , Amy Arnsten, professor of neuroscience, Yale School of Medicine, via CNN.It helps us to act appropriately. It gives us insight about ourselves and others. It gives us perspective. , Amy Arnsten, professor of neuroscience, Yale School of Medicine, via CNN.When we feel burned out, our prefrontal cortex has been weakened, and our ability to engage and retain information is severely impacted. .Burnout has been shown to increase the size of the amygdala, the area of the brain responsible for the "fight or flight" response.How to fight back.Experts say our resilience is key to conquering burnout.If it's exhaustion, give yourself permission to engage in self-care, right? Take a nap. Take a day off. Call in sick. , Kira Schabram, assistant professor at Foster School of Business at theUniversity of Washington, via CNN.Do your best to participate in healthy activities, such as getting plenty of sleep and avoiding sugary foods and alcohol.Experts say the most important thing to do when experiencing burnout is to be kind to yourself