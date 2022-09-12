Fast facts about the Novick Cardiac Alliance

Combined Shape Caption

The Novick Cardiac Alliance helps bring quality Pediatric Cardiac Care to those in need.The volunteer non-profit has performed more than 10,000 heart surgeries across 34 countries throughout the span of 31 years. .The alliance has been documented in the Academy Award winning “Chernobyl Heart” and Peabody Award winning “This World: Bad Medicine.” .Another documentary on the alliance is currently underway, having recently spent time with the organization in Ukraine.The Novick Cardiac Alliance accepts donations at cardiac-alliance.org