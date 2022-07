Combined Shape Caption

Fast facts about Briarcliff Mansion.Completed in 1922, the estate was owned by Coca-Cola heir Asa Candler Jr.Purchased from the government in 1998, Emory University is now leasing the property to Galerie Living to turn it into a senior living community.The property has been featured in multiple Hollywood shows, including Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things.".Asa Candler Jr. hosted magic shows within the home, having even built a secret door that was likely used for disappearing acts