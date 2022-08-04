Combined Shape Caption

Experts Say They’ve Found , the Ideal Amount of Sleep , for the Middle-Aged and Elderly.CNN reports the ideal amount of sleep for middle-aged and elderly people is not too little and not too much. .A recent study has found the right amount of sleep is often right around seven hours per night.Those who sleep closer to seven hours have better mental health and overall well-being than those who sleep more or less than seven hours.Those who sleep closer to seven hours have better mental health and overall well-being than those who sleep more or less than seven hours.While we can’t say conclusively that too little or too much sleep causes cognitive problems... , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN....our analysis looking at individuals over a longer period of time appears to support this idea. , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN.But the reasons why older people have poorer sleep appear to be complex... , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN....influenced by a combination of our genetic makeup and the structure of our brains. , Jianfeng Feng, author of study, professor China's Fudan University, via CNN.Researchers reportedly analyzed data from UK Biobank, following nearly 500,000 adults aged 38 to 73.Experts say they have long believed extended sleep patterns were associated with cognitive decline, though it was unclear why.This sets a mark for future research and the search for treatment. , Dr. Raj Dasgupta, spokesperson American Academy of Sleep Medicine, via CNN.Sleep is essential as we get older, and we need just as much as younger people, but it’s harder to come by. , Dr. Raj Dasgupta, spokesperson American Academy of Sleep Medicine, via CNN