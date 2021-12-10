Everyday Habits That Make You Look Older.1. Not getting enough sleep.According to a study published in 'Clinical and Experimental Dermatology,' women who got enough rest had 30% better skin-barrier recovery.According to a study published in 'Clinical and Experimental Dermatology,' women who got enough rest had 30% better skin-barrier recovery.2. Stressing out.Harvard Medical School says prolonged stress can shorten telomeres, which is the literal process of aging.3. Drinking soda and eating sugary foods.According to a study published in 'Clinical Dermatology,' consuming high levels of sugar damages amino acids in collagen and elastin.4. Drinking too much alcohol.Alcohol dehydrates you and causes inflammation in the body, which can show on your face in different ways such as swelling, flushing and broken capillaries.5. Smoking.A study published in 'Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery' compared facial features of 79 pairs of twins.Those who smoked five years or more than their twin typically had lip wrinkles, jowls, bags under their eyes and drooping eyelids