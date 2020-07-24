Every family tree has saints and sinners

My grandfather was a plasterer, while my grandmother kept house and prepared three lavish meals daily for him and their six children. They locked horns over religion, since he was anti-Catholic and she loved the faith.

My parents weren’t perfect either. My father had a gambling addiction and my mother often ran out of patience and chased the kids around the house, screaming at us. Both parents suffered from depression back when it was shameful to admit such a “weakness.”

All these imperfect people are part of my history. Their photos remain in the family albums, and their blood runs through my veins.

When I recall their sinfulness, I also reflect on their saintly actions. My grandparents raised six children, with five going to college. My parents attained their dream of seeing one daughter receive a graduate degree, while the other gave them grandchildren.

I love my parents, remember them fondly and forgive them their trespasses, just as they forgave mine when I was growing up.

Paul is hailed as one of the greatest evangelizers of Christianity, yet in his past, he presided over the violent deaths of numerous Christians. Mary Magdalene had seven demons when she first met Christ, but later became a faithful follower.

Despite their flaws, churches are named after them because their lives exemplify God’s mercy, which pours out on all of us.

Saint Augustine is the widely respected author of “The Confessions,” but in his youth he was a womanizer, who lived for sensual pleasure. His moment of conversion led him to Christ and healed him forever.

He wrote, “I never have any difficulty believing in miracles, since I experienced the miracle of a change in my own heart.”

Perhaps if I’d read his book in college, I wouldn’t have run with such a wild crowd. Still, I don’t expect God to hold my past against me — and I find comfort in the words of the psalm, “His mercy endures forever.”

Let’s hope the folks knocking over statues also experience a change of heart. Let’s hope they recognize that every family tree has saints and sinners — and sometimes they’re the same person.

