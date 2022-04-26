Enjoy Mother’s Day weekend at Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

Whether you are spending time with friends or celebrating Mother’s Day weekend, you’ll have a great time listening to great music and trying superb food from across the Southeast at the festival, happening Friday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both days will boast multiple tasting opportunities, including the Lord of the Wings and the Tasters Choice Pork Competition. Other food options, such as 1885 Grill and Williamson Brothers BBQ, will also be available.