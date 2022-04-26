Enjoy Mother’s Day weekend at Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

If you are looking for a fun night out in Acworth, then head to Logan Farm Park at 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth for the 12th annual Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival.
Whether you are spending time with friends or celebrating Mother’s Day weekend, you’ll have a great time listening to great music and trying superb food from across the Southeast at the festival, happening Friday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both days will boast multiple tasting opportunities, including the Lord of the Wings and the Tasters Choice Pork Competition. Other food options, such as 1885 Grill and Williamson Brothers BBQ, will also be available.
Friday’s festivities include a concert under the stars, featuring Georgia Players Guild who will perform the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival, beginning at 8 p.m. Tables for six are available for purchase for $100 at smokeonthelake.org.
“The North Cobb Rotary Club organizes and holds this charity fundraiser event. All net proceeds go to charities in our community,” according to the website. “Friday night features a concert under the stars. Great weather, great music, great BBQ, and cold beer. Smoke on the Lake brings 20+ amateur backyard BBQ teams that work very hard to cook Wings on Friday night and pork on Saturday for a hungry crowd.”
Tables are recommended for purchase on Friday for the concert. They will be set up in front of the bandstand Friday afternoon and are ready to occupy between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and table clearing will proceed following the concert.
Visit smokeonthelake.org for directions and event parking. See a full event schedule on the website.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author