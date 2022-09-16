Combined Shape Caption

Eating a big breakfast, might not lead to burning , more calories, study suggests.The commonly believed idea that eating a big breakfast and a light dinner can help people burn more calories might not be true.The new study was published September 9 in the journal Cell Metabolism.The study did find that people who ate a larger breakfast felt less hungry throughout the day, which could help with weight loss over longer periods of time.Alexandra Johnstone, senior author and researcher at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, suggests that a big breakfast could, "help people control appetite to stick to a calorie-counted diet.".Johnstone also pointed out that people are more insulin-sensitive in the morning, meaning an early meal could help regulate blood sugar levels. .However, researchers say the results of studies remain divided on the importance of meal timing with weight loss