Eat This, Not That: Georgia’s best chicken entrée is in Atlanta

If chicken isn’t your favorite dish, Bulla has plenty more to offer. Yelp reviewers praised not only the food, but also the drinks.

According to Carlton Y. from Atlanta, the “Red Sangria is DUMB strong.”

The restaurant also offers vegetarian selections with gazpacho, patatas bravas, quesos.

Bulla Gastrobar is in the heart of Midtown Atlanta at 60 11th St. NE. The restaurant provides complimentary garage parking that can be accessed between Crescent Street and Peachtree Walk on 11th Street.

It is open for lunch Monday through Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday, and dinner nightly. “Bulla hour,” with a specialty cocktail and tapas menu, is 3–6 p.m. daily.