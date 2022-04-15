Easter through the eyes of Mary Magdalene

The meeting at dawn between Mary and Jesus in the garden, where he was buried, reveals how important she was to him. On the first Easter, she runs to the tomb, finds it empty and weeps, because she thinks his body was taken away. Then she notices a man standing there, and assumes he’s the gardener, although it is the Lord. How perfect that she mistook him for the gardener, given that God created our first parents in the Garden of Eden and the Son of God agonized in the Garden of Gethsemane.

He asks her: “Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you looking for?” In reply, she asks whether he’s taken the body away. Jesus once said the sheep recognize the shepherd’s voice, and will only follow that sound. Now Christ speaks her name, “Mary,” and she immediately knows who he is. She says one word to him: “Rabboni,” which means teacher.

He gives her a final mission, which is telling the other disciples that he is going to “My father and your father, to my God and your God.” Mary Magdalene loved her teacher dearly and didn’t abandon him, and was blessed with meeting the Risen Christ before others did. She rushes to deliver the amazing news to others: “I have seen the Lord.”

Let’s hope one day we’ll meet the Divine Gardener, who will call us tenderly by name. Let’s pray to be like Mary and remain faithful until the end. And let’s always look for God in the everyday twists and turns of life, so we can say: “I found him, whom my soul loves.”

