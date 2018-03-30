11 beautiful quotes to share with loved ones on Easter, Good Friday

4. “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” — Romans 8:18

5. “We are told to let our light shine, and if it does, we won’t need to tell anybody it does. Lighthouses don’t fire cannons to call attention to their shining — they just shine.” — Dwight L. Moody

6. “Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life.” — Craig D. Lounsbrough

7. “No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow.” — Proverb

8. “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Anne Bradstreet

9. “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.” — Unknown

10. “A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.” — Mahatma Gandhi

11. “But thank God the crucifixion was not the last act in that great and powerful drama. There is another act. And it is something that we sing out and cry and ring out today. Thank God a day came when Good Friday had to pass.” — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.