Drag, circus acts just a few things brewing in the Mystic District Marketplace

The fifth annual Mystic District Marketplace is returning to Atlanta this month, and bringing with it more than 40 unique vendors, alongside live performances and interactive art installations.
The immersive DIY night market is a lot like your mom’s favorite artist market, but held at night, and punctuated by an underground and counterculture aesthetic, all underpinned by DJ sets, dazzling circus performances and drag and burlesque shows.
The market pops up for one night only on Saturday, April 23rd from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Parcel 44, 1070 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta, a lot adjacent to the Westside Reservoir Park in Bankhead.
This year’s event, presented by Frankie & Marley Productions, is collaborating with CashColorCannabis, Ode To Wonder, The Bakery and Bentley Hudgins to create even more wonderful experiences throughout the market.
“This show is created for Atlanta to celebrate up and coming artists, established artists and the DIY arts community as a whole. There’s a huge emphasis on individuality and non-conformism. It’s become one of the most anticipated events of the spring season,” Naki, co-founder of Frankie & Marley Productions, said.
Tickets for general admission are $16.66, while tickets for VIP are $66.66. VIP admission includes a meet and greet with Bentley Hudgins, candidate for District 90 of Georgia’s House of Representatives, a five-course CBD-spread from Hi-Five Supper Club, and a mysterious swag bag.
For more information visit eventhi.io.
