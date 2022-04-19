ajc logo
Drag, circus acts just a few things brewing in the Mystic District Marketplace

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The fifth annual Mystic District Marketplace is returning to Atlanta this month, and bringing with it more than 40 unique vendors, alongside live performances and interactive art installations.

The immersive DIY night market is a lot like your mom’s favorite artist market, but held at night, and punctuated by an underground and counterculture aesthetic, all underpinned by DJ sets, dazzling circus performances and drag and burlesque shows.

Explore3 late night shows to catch at Shaky Knees

The market pops up for one night only on Saturday, April 23rd from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Parcel 44, 1070 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta, a lot adjacent to the Westside Reservoir Park in Bankhead.

This year’s event, presented by Frankie & Marley Productions, is collaborating with CashColorCannabis, Ode To Wonder, The Bakery and Bentley Hudgins to create even more wonderful experiences throughout the market.

ExploreNew, soul-filled festival is coming to Macon

“This show is created for Atlanta to celebrate up and coming artists, established artists and the DIY arts community as a whole. There’s a huge emphasis on individuality and non-conformism. It’s become one of the most anticipated events of the spring season,” Naki, co-founder of Frankie & Marley Productions, said.

Tickets for general admission are $16.66, while tickets for VIP are $66.66. VIP admission includes a meet and greet with Bentley Hudgins, candidate for District 90 of Georgia’s House of Representatives, a five-course CBD-spread from Hi-Five Supper Club, and a mysterious swag bag.

For more information visit eventhi.io.

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

