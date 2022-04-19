Drag, circus acts just a few things brewing in the Mystic District Marketplace

The immersive DIY night market is a lot like your mom’s favorite artist market, but held at night, and punctuated by an underground and counterculture aesthetic, all underpinned by DJ sets, dazzling circus performances and drag and burlesque shows.

Explore 3 late night shows to catch at Shaky Knees

The market pops up for one night only on Saturday, April 23rd from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Parcel 44, 1070 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta, a lot adjacent to the Westside Reservoir Park in Bankhead.