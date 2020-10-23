Don’t play favorites in your genealogy research

I still get great pleasure from researching, especially when I uncover new branches of the family tree. But the question arises: Do I have favorite ancestors to research and sometimes neglect others?

Because my father moved to Georgia from Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1933 at the age of 12, I wasn’t around his relatives until later in life. Whereas, I had plenty of kinfolk in Columbus, Georgia, my mother’s ancestral home since the 1830s. So, those lines were the first I researched.