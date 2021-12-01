Donor to pay adoption fees at LifeLine’s three shelters

An anonymous donor will pay adoption fees at LifeLine’s three shelters in the metro area.All adopted animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated at no cost.The participating shelters are Fulton County Animal Services, DeKalb County Animal Services and the LifeLine Community Animal Center.“Unusually high November intake rates, fewer adoptions and staffing shortages have created the perfect storm at our shelters,” LifeLine's chief development officer said.There are currently 529 animals at DeKalb County Animal Services alone. The offer is good Thursday through Sunday, December 5