A doctor in Canada said he's seen it all after finding a baby growing in a patient's liver.This type of ectopicpregnancy is extremely rare, with only 14 documented 1954-1999.Dr. Michael Narvey posted the ultrasound and details to his TikTok account.Most ectopic pregnancies occur in the fallopian tubes, with some in the stomach cavity.Surgeons were able to save the woman’s life, but not that of the fetus