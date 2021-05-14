DNA samples from parents and their siblings prove useful in genealogy

While I had my mother’s DNA on FamilyTreeDNA.com for years, it could not be copied to Ancestry.com. I finally got her, at 98, to provide a saliva sample. The results were posted this week. The way Ancestry is set up now, once you are lucky enough to have a parent’s DNA, it states on each applicable DNA match: “Mother’s Side.”

In her account, all the results are on her side, making it much easier to figure out how to place your matches on your tree. I am hoping her 100,000 DNA matches on Ancestry will lead me to people with data on some unknown ancestors. The test measures only Autosomal DNA and can link only related people within the past six generations, since your DNA percentage halves each generation going backward.