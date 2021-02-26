Did one of your ancestors change sides during the Civil War?

Its title says it all: “Changing Sides, Union Prisoners of War Who Joined the Confederate Army.” This thoroughly scholarly work delves into a forgotten story. I had heard that some Confederate soldiers joined Union forces toward the end of the war. Turns out, in addition to “galvanized Yankees,” the term used to describe Confederate prisoners of war who swore allegiance to the United States after capture, there were “galvanized Rebels.”

Garrow’s research led him to many specific recruitment efforts in Confederate prisons, like in Florence, South Carolina. According to the book, many of these recruits included “deserters, thugs, bounty jumpers, and other unsavory types. " He found that 340 Union prisoners at Camp Lawton in Georgia changed sides. The chapters “Recruitment” and “After the War” cover some specific case studies of what happened to some of those men. This book is well worth reading for those deep into Civil War history. It is available from the University of Tennessee Press at utpress.org.