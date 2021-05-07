Crocs to give away 50,000 pairs to health care workers

Many companies are offering nurses freebies and discounts during Nurses Week, and Crocs is repeating its shoe giveaway.
Starting Monday, May 10, Crocs will give health care workers 10,000 pairs each day for five days.
“We are thrilled to bring back our ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program and celebrate our frontline healthcare heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said.
Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic was heating up, Crocs donated more than 860,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers on the front lines around the world.
“Last year’s program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day,” Rees said.
The giveaway begins at noon Monday on the Crocs website, and you’ll be able to choose from selections in the Crocs at Work collection.
To ensure the shoes go to those who need them most, Crocs is asking consumers to request a free pair of shoes only if they are a health care worker.
If Crocs aren’t your style, two athletic shoe companies are offering discounts during Nurses Week.
A valid nurse ID is good for 40% off on a pair of ASICS, and 10% off anything on the Nike website.
