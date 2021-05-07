Crocs to give away 50,000 pairs to health care workers

Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic was heating up, Crocs donated more than 860,000 pairs of shoes to health care workers on the front lines around the world.

“Last year’s program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day,” Rees said.