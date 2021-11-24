COVID-19 hot spots cause for concern during the holidays.Thanks to vaccines, this Thanksgiving will be better than 2020's. But with more families traveling, that could change.After months of progress, COVID-19 infections have been rising again in Georgia.Tens of millions of Americans have yet to get a shot in the arm, some of them out of defiance.The delta variant’s ability to jump from person to person, especially among the unvaccinated, have some doctors concerned