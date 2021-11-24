ajc logo
X

COVID-19 hot spots cause for concern during the holidays

Caption
COVID-19 hot spots cause for concern during the holidays.Thanks to vaccines, this Thanksgiving will be better than 2020's. But with more families traveling, that could change.After months of progress, COVID-19 infections have been rising again in Georgia.Tens of millions of Americans have yet to get a shot in the arm, some of them out of defiance.The delta variant’s ability to jump from person to person, especially among the unvaccinated, have some doctors concerned

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top