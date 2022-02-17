Copy of What is a Google Doodle?

What is a Google Doodle?.Every now and then, the Google logo transforms into colorful, interactive doodles to celebrate the world's pioneers, holidays and more.The concept of the doodle came from Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998, before the company was even incorporated.Now, there's an entire team of illustrators (or doodlers) and engineers dedicated to Google Doodles.The team has created more than 2,000 doodles for homepages around the globe.Submit your idea requests to the team by emailing proposals@google.com.DeKalb County's Arantza Pena Popo won the competition in 2019