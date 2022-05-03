Copy of How Stretching Can Ease Chronic Aches and Pains

How Stretching Can Ease Chronic Aches and Pains.Stretching is no longer something people are sticking to before and after a workout.Stretching can be difficult and if not done correctly you can hurt yourself while doing it. .From sitting down for work or binge-watching our favorite shows, the longer we sit the stiffer we get.Research has shown that patients with chronic pain and conditions have benefited tremendously from stretching.Here are some benefits as to why you should incorporate stretching to your daily routine:.Decrease fatigueReduce stressReduce muscle and joint painIncrease range of motion and flexibilityEnhances coordinationLowers risk of injuryImprove postureImprove sports performanceImproves circulation and blood flow