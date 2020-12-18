Cobb’s Back to Basics genealogy classes coming up

Registration is required for the four consecutive Saturday meetings, from January 30 to February 20. The first three will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the last meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The focus of the classes in this year’s series is “Back to the Basics.” The topics will include: Telling Your Story: Enhancing Your Genealogy Research Skills, part 1; Back to the Basics: Getting Started, part 2; Using Timelines in Your Research; Navigating U.S. Census Records; Where There is a Will, There Are Assets and Information; African-American Research: A Case Study; City Directories and Voting Lists; Finding Gems in the FamilySearch Catalog; and Putting It All Together. On the fourth Saturday, there will be a panel to answer your questions. For more information, including how to register (either online or by mail), go to cobbgagensoc.org and then “Education.” The cost is $25 for members, $45 for nonmembers. The registration deadline is noon January 23. Materials will be sent to registrants via email as a PDF. For more information, call 770-891-0044.

Atlanta Health Care History

“Atlanta’s Health Care History: The History of Early White and Black Hospitals and Medical Professionals” is the topic for the Georgia Archives’ Lunch and Learn virtual lecture on January 8. Victoria Lemos, creator of the weekly Archive Atlanta History podcast, is the speaker. The free event starts at noon and is virtual via the Georgia Archives Microsoft Teams program. For details on how to join in, see georgiaarchives.org and the Lunch and Learn section, or call 678-364-3710. The Georgia Archives is closed unless you need original records, by appointment only.