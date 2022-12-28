Cobb County genealogy classes start Jan. 28

The Cobb County Genealogical Society is offering its annual genealogy course for researchers. The 2023 series is titled, “Genealogy JumpStart” and includes classes of interest for all genealogists. The sessions will run from 9 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Jan. 28-Feb.18 and then on March 25. All sessions will be via Zoom. The virtual meeting room will open at 9 a.m. on each class day.
The eight classes will include: Are You Starting Off Right?; Family and Vital Records; U.S. Censuses and Related Schedules; Newspapers and City Directories; Research Road Trip; Cemetery and Church Records; Organizing My Stuff; and Next Steps: Special Interest Groups, Local Resources, and Q&A. Each Saturday will consist of homework review/networking, two instructional sessions with a 15-minute break in-between, and a 15-minute announcements/wrap-up period. The March 25 concluding session will give students an opportunity to ask additional questions of the instructors after they have had a month to put their new skills into practice.
Registration is required, either online or by mail. See registration information at CobbGaGenSoc.org/education. The series is $60 ($40 for members with discount code) per attendee (not per household or computer device). If ordering by USPS, the check must be received by Jan. 18. Register online by Jan. 20. When you register, please provide your correct, preferred email address. You will receive course materials, announcements, and Zoom links at this email address. For further information, call 678-439-7184.
DeKalb, Bibb, Crawford, and Pike counties now 200 years old
On Dec. 9, 1822, the Georgia General Assembly was still meeting and with the governor’s signature, the counties of Bibb, Crawford, DeKalb and Pike were created. DeKalb County had a Bicentennial Celebration launch party this past Dec. 9 and plans a year-long celebration of commemoration, under the sponsorship of CEO Michael Thurmond, an avid Georgia historian.
Databases from home
Many sites offer, with membership, access to great databases to use to do research from home. One in particular is AmericanAncestors.org and the go to “search” where, with membership, they offer access to a huge number of databases.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga. 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.
