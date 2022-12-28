Cobb County genealogy classes start Jan. 28

The eight classes will include: Are You Starting Off Right?; Family and Vital Records; U.S. Censuses and Related Schedules; Newspapers and City Directories; Research Road Trip; Cemetery and Church Records; Organizing My Stuff; and Next Steps: Special Interest Groups, Local Resources, and Q&A. Each Saturday will consist of homework review/networking, two instructional sessions with a 15-minute break in-between, and a 15-minute announcements/wrap-up period. The March 25 concluding session will give students an opportunity to ask additional questions of the instructors after they have had a month to put their new skills into practice.

Registration is required, either online or by mail. See registration information at CobbGaGenSoc.org/education. The series is $60 ($40 for members with discount code) per attendee (not per household or computer device). If ordering by USPS, the check must be received by Jan. 18. Register online by Jan. 20. When you register, please provide your correct, preferred email address. You will receive course materials, announcements, and Zoom links at this email address. For further information, call 678-439-7184.