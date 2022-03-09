Citrus is Your Best Friend This Season.Summer is three months away, but that doesn’t mean we have to wait until then to take advantage of sunny weather fruits.Citrus fruits help reduce stress, anxiety, and tension- add the amount of vitamin C to the mix, it also helps the body absorb iron. As temperatures drop, rise and drop again, our immune systems take a major hit...Eating fruits with high levels of vitamin C helps as a flu fighter.They have many health benefits like, aiding in weight loss, immunity, nourishing dry skin and digestive problems. .So, grab that orange or make your own fruit juice...There’s only benefits to taking in citrusy fruits this season, and all of them are in your favor