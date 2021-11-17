ajc logo
Cinnabon's limited-edition frosting pints are back

Cinnabon's limited-edition frosting pints are back.Cinnabon has begun selling their signature frosting pints again starting Nov. 8.The company initially launched the frosting pints in the 2020 holiday season.Our signature frosting is a versatile way to add sweetness during a season when people are craving it - whether it's enhancing holiday recipes and treats, enjoying it as a treat on its own, gifting it to friends and family or adding a little extra to top off your Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon

