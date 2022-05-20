Christian Cooper the Central Park Bird-Watcher Lands a TV Show.Christian Cooper, the man who recorded a woman refusing to put her dog on a leash...Lead to one of the most viral moments of 2020 as a white woman falsely accusing a black man was caught on tape.Instead of pressing charges, Cooper took the high road...That's lead him to greener pastures...The veteran bird watcher landed a series on National Geographic. .The Extraordinary Birder is set to release soon with no set release date.“I love spreading the gospel of birding,” he said in the Times interview.National Geographic said in a statement that Cooper will travel from Alaska, to Puerto Rico and beyond.