BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: House votes on Protecting Our Kids Act (H.R. 7910)
ajc logo
X

Chlöe Bailey Will Make You Sweat With Her New Hot Sauce

Combined ShapeCaption
Chlöe Bailey Will Make You Sweat With Her New Hot Sauce .Bailey partners with DoorDash to help make sure this summer is sweet and spicy.For a limited time, “Make’Em Sweat” is available only to DashPass members starting June 9 at 3pm ET.The sauce is blended with Ghost, Peri Peri, and Cayenne peppers mixed with a tomato and chili sauce base.“Make’Em Sweat” can be enjoyed on anything from ice cream to BBQ.You have to be a DashPass member to get the sauce! Go to doordash.com to register

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top