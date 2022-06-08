Chlöe Bailey Will Make You Sweat With Her New Hot Sauce
Caption
Chlöe Bailey Will Make You Sweat With Her New Hot Sauce .Bailey partners with DoorDash to help make sure this summer is sweet and spicy.For a limited time, “Make’Em Sweat” is available only to DashPass members starting June 9 at 3pm ET.The sauce is blended with Ghost, Peri Peri, and Cayenne peppers mixed with a tomato and chili sauce base.“Make’Em Sweat” can be enjoyed on anything from ice cream to BBQ.You have to be a DashPass member to get the sauce! Go to doordash.com to register