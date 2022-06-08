Combined Shape Caption

Chlöe Bailey Will Make You Sweat With Her New Hot Sauce .Bailey partners with DoorDash to help make sure this summer is sweet and spicy.For a limited time, “Make’Em Sweat” is available only to DashPass members starting June 9 at 3pm ET.The sauce is blended with Ghost, Peri Peri, and Cayenne peppers mixed with a tomato and chili sauce base.“Make’Em Sweat” can be enjoyed on anything from ice cream to BBQ.You have to be a DashPass member to get the sauce! Go to doordash.com to register