Chlöe Bailey Talks Body Positivity .In a recent interview, Bailey shares that her relationship with her body is “complicated.”.“I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them,” said Bailey.Black women have always struggled with being hypersexualized in comparison to other races, especially in the media. .A study in 2017 shares Black girls as young as 5 years old, are already seen as less innocent than white girls of the same age.In the wake of calling out “culture vultures” black women are reclaiming their bodies and sexuality.“It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about my body is my butt,” said Bailey