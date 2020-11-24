Child cases of COVID-19 up 28% in two weeks

Nearly 1.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, AAP reported. The age distribution of reported COVID-19 cases was provided on the health department websites of 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Children represented 11.8% of all cases in states reporting cases by age.

Fourteen states, including Georgia reported more than 30,000 new cases in children. The Peach State was 10th, with 37,193 new cases in children 17 years old and younger. That equates to 9.4% of Georgia’s total number of cases, according to AAP.