Charming facts about 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke.Before being cast in "Game of Thrones" she worked anywhere from 3 to 6 jobs.Her idol was Arnold Schwarzenegger after her brother forced her to watch the Terminator movie.If acting didn't work, her backup plan was to be an architect or graphic designer. .She was Audrey Hepburn in the Broadway play "Breakfast at Tiffany's.".She can also play the piano, flute, and guitar