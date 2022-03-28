Will Smith slaps Chris Rock , after joke on Oscar stage.Will Smith and Chris Rock had an altercationamid the 2022 Oscar ceremony. .Variety reports that Will Smith and Chris Rock had an altercation amid the 2022 Oscar ceremony. .While presenting the award for best documentary, Rock made a "G.I.Jane" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith for having a shaved head. .Following the joke, Smith took the stage to slap Rock in the face. .For a moment following the slap, it was unclear if the attack was part of the joke. .For a moment following the slap, it was unclear if the attack was part of the joke. .However, when Smith returned to his seat, he yelled and cursed at Rock to not talk about his wife.Many in attendance at the event appeared stunned and a shocked silence followed the slap.Many in attendance at the event appeared stunned and a shocked silence followed the slap.Rock continued to present the award for best documentary feature to "Summer of Soul.".Rock continued to present the award for best documentary feature to "Summer of Soul.".The next presenter, Diddy, commented on the altercation, saying:, "Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now we’re moving on with love.".The next presenter, Diddy, commented on the altercation, saying:, "Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now we’re moving on with love.".Smith would go on to win best actor for his performance in "King Richard" later in the ceremony. .While accepting his award, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the altercation with Rock. .Variety reports that Pinkett Smith announced just last year that she had shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.