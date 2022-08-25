BreakingNews
Heavy police presence at Henry County shipping warehouse
Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M , in trial over helicopter crash photos.AP reports the widow of Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million on Aug. 24.The verdict was in favor of her claims that photos of the accident scene in which her husband and daughter Gigi were killed were shared inappropriately.AP reports the photos were shared between L.A. County sheriff and fire department employees. .The images were reportedly seen by others who were attending an awards banquet, some of their spouses and by a bartender. .During the 11-day trial, Bryant said she lives in fear of those images surfacing online.

