The B-52's , announce farewell tour. 'Pitchfork' reports that the farewell tour begins in Seattle on Aug. 22. The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band will accompany the band along the way. Fans of the quintessential party band are likely excited by the announcement... .... since band member Fred Schneider told 'Billboard' in 2019 that the B-52's wouldn't be touring anymore. At the time, Schneider said they'd make only rare festival appearances. The tour will consist of 15 dates across the United States. It will wrap Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band's most recent album, "Funplex," was released in 2008. Its predecessor, "Good Stuff," came out in 1992.