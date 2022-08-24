Combined Shape Caption

Sylvester Stallone’s wife , files for divorce after 25 years."TMZ" reports that Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce in Florida on Aug. 19. .It's not yet known why Flavin filed for divorce, but a Stallone representative relayed the following message:.I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues, Representative for Sylvester Stallone, via 'TMZ".'TMZ' reports Flavin wants their house in Palm Beach amid divorce proceedings.She's also reportedly accused the "Rocky" actor of transferring assets from marital funds