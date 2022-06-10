Combined Shape Caption

Rebel Wilson comes out , as member of the LGBTQIA+ community.Page Six reports actress Rebel Wilson has officially come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.In a recent Instagram post, Wilson introduced her fans to her new partner, Ramona Agruma.I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. , Rebel Wilson, via Instagram.In May, the "Pitch Perfect" star teased of being "happily" in a relationship, though she did not reveal her partner's identity.I am now happily in a relationship. , Rebel Wilson, in an interview with U Up podcast, via 'Page Six'.I met them at a friend’s setup. , Rebel Wilson, in an interview with U Up podcast, via Page Six.Wilson said she had been using dating apps to look for love but was introduced to Agruma through a mutual friend.I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. , Rebel Wilson, in an interview with U Up podcast, via Page Six.He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did! , Rebel Wilson, in an interview with U Up podcast, via Page Six