Combined Shape Caption

Official Dates for Adele's, Las Vegas Residency, Finally Announced.Vulture reports that Adele's long-awaited Las Vegas residency is finally coming to Caesars Palace Colosseum in November of this year.Vulture reports that Adele's long-awaited Las Vegas residency is finally coming to Caesars Palace Colosseum in November of this year.On July 25, the singer announced that the full 24-date run had been confirmed.She also confirmed that eight extra shows were added to the residency to give more fans an opportunity to get tickets. .Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them, Adele, via Instagram.After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!, Adele, via Instagram.Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one, Adele, via Instagram.Her residency was originally scheduled to open last January but was postponed amid COVID-related delays.We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together … half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, Adele, via Instagram.The last-minute timing of her announcement angered fans, some who heard about the cancellation mid-flight to Vegas. .While speaking to BBC Radio 4, Adele said that fans' backlash to her decision left her a "shell of a person." .Tickets for the rescheduled shows go on sale August 3.