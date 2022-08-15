BreakingNews
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
ajc logo
X

Official Dates for Adele's Las Vegas Residency Finally Announced

Combined ShapeCaption
Official Dates for Adele's, Las Vegas Residency, Finally Announced.Vulture reports that Adele's long-awaited Las Vegas residency is finally coming to Caesars Palace Colosseum in November of this year.Vulture reports that Adele's long-awaited Las Vegas residency is finally coming to Caesars Palace Colosseum in November of this year.On July 25, the singer announced that the full 24-date run had been confirmed.She also confirmed that eight extra shows were added to the residency to give more fans an opportunity to get tickets. .Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them, Adele, via Instagram.After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!, Adele, via Instagram.Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one, Adele, via Instagram.Her residency was originally scheduled to open last January but was postponed amid COVID-related delays.We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together … half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, Adele, via Instagram.The last-minute timing of her announcement angered fans, some who heard about the cancellation mid-flight to Vegas. .While speaking to BBC Radio 4, Adele said that fans' backlash to her decision left her a "shell of a person." .Tickets for the rescheduled shows go on sale August 3.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top